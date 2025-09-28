Mangaluru: Gold Shop Employee Kidnapped, Rs 1.5 Crore Worth of Gold Bullion Stolen

Mangaluru: Local authorities are investigating a case of kidnapping and robbery that occurred on September 26th, involving an employee of a gold shop in Hampankatta. The Bunder police station has registered a complaint concerning the abduction of Mustafa, an office worker at the aforementioned establishment, and the theft of 1650 grams of gold bullion, valued at Rs 1.5 crore.

According to the filed complaint, at approximately 8:30 PM on Tuesday, Mustafa was in the process of transporting an estimated 1,650 grams of melted gold. The gold, accumulated over the preceding week, was being transported from the shop in Hampankatta to Santosh’s gold shop in Rathabeedhi for conversion into pure gold. The melted gold, with an estimated value of Rs 1.5 crore, was stored in the under-seat compartment of Mustafa’s scooter.

The complaint details that as Mustafa approached the vicinity of the Venkataramana Temple on Rathabeedi, traveling via GHS Road at approximately 8:45 PM, two individuals on a separate two-wheeled vehicle intercepted his path. These individuals reportedly accused Mustafa of making contact with their vehicle and proceeded to reprimand him.

The situation escalated when four additional individuals arrived in a white car. One of these individuals allegedly brandished a knife and forcibly abducted Mustafa into the vehicle. The complaint further alleges that Mustafa was assaulted during the course of his abduction. The assailants questioned him regarding the location of the gold bullion as they proceeded along a route that included State Bank, Pandeshwar, Gorigudda, and the service road beneath the Ujjodi flyover.

It is alleged that the individuals on the two-wheeler, who initially confronted Mustafa, handed over the gold bullion to those in the car near Ekkur. Subsequently, at approximately 9:15 PM, Mustafa was released from the vehicle, along with his scooter, and the perpetrators fled in the direction of Thokkottu.

Following his release, Mustafa borrowed a mobile phone from a passerby to contact his friend, who then relayed the information to the manager of the gold shop. Law enforcement officials are currently pursuing leads and conducting investigations to apprehend the suspects involved in the kidnapping and theft.