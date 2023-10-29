Mangaluru: Graduation Day 2023 to be held at Yendurance Zone, Deralakatte

Mangaluru: The graduation ceremony of the 4th batch of BBA, BCom, BCA and B.Sc. students of The Yenepoya Institute of Arts, Science, Commerce & Management (YIASCM) for the academic year 2022-23 will be held on October 30 in the Yendurance Zone, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), Deralakatte, Mangaluru from 9 am onwards. A total of 1333 students will be awarded their degrees.

Mr Anupam Agarwal, IPS, DIGP & Commissioner of Police, Mangaluru City has been invited as chief guest for the programme. Ms Aditi Umesh, Director, Azaleos Biosciences Pvt. Ltd., Bengaluru, Ms Sandhya Mendonca, Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief, Raintree Media, Dr B H Sripathi Rao, Hon. Pro Vice Chancellor, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) and Dr B T Nandish, Controller of Examinations, Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) will be the Guests of honour for the programme.

Dr Arun A. Bhagwath, Principal and Dean of the Faculty of Science, YIASCM will be the President. Dr Shareena P, Vice Principal and Dean, of the Faculty of Commerce and Management, DrJeevan Raj, Vice Principal and Mr Narayan Sukumar A, Vice Principal, will preside over the program.



