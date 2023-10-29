‘Our Aim is to Modernize Police Force & Stations’- Home Minister at Inauguration of CAR in City

‘Our Aim is to Modernize Police Force & Stations’- Karnataka State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar at the Inauguration of Central Armed Reserve (CAR) at the Deputy Commissioner Officer of Police, in Mangaluru City

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State Home Minister Dr G Parameshwar had a busy schedule on Sunday, 29 October, taking part in the inauguration of the new police station in Bajpe, followed by yet another new police station in Vamanjoor, before heading towards Mangaluru to inaugurate the new state-of-the-art building of Central Armed Reserve (CAR) Police in Mangaluru City. The home minister was joined by MLC Manjunath Bhandary, Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal, DCPs Dinesh Kumar and Siddharth Goyal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (CAR) Umesh P (KSPS) ACP (CAR) M A Upase, among others.

Following the inauguration, and taking a tour of the armoury in the new building, Home Minister G Parameshwara addressing the media said, “We have spent nearly Rs ten crores, for the new police station at Bajpe and Vamanjoor, and also the new CAR building in Mangaluru at a cost of Rs 3.5 crore. All these three facilities have been needed since they were built years ago. The government’s aim is to modernize all the police stations in the state, by providing all the modern facilities needed. We are also trying to modernize the police personnel while recruiting not only those who have passed SSLC but also those with college degrees.

“Gone are the days, when SSLC was only needed to apply for the police post, but with many applicants looking for jobs in the police field, we are considering them with priority, since they have good educational background and knowledge. and in the modern world, such modern candidates are required. The government has plans to launch the newly built Central Command Centre in Bengaluru within four months at a cost of rs 100 crore. This centre will monitor the functioning of all police stations in the state with the help of modern technology and provide a people-friendly policing system which is a unique system in the entire country. The police stations will be monitored as to what is happening there on a daily basis. We are strictly monitoring moral policing, which has been controlled until the limits under our government,” added Minister Parameshwar.

He further said, “Yes, there are lots of vacancies in police posts, including Police Sub Inspectors. Till we get a verdict from the court on the PSI scam which took place recently, after which we will recruit enough Sub Inspectors and other police personnel. Regarding the online scam, we have expert DIGs and other top police officers who are professionals in that field, to crack down on the culprits and punish them severely. We are not going to pardon anyone involved in such scams, and those involved in moral policing will also be dealt seriously with severe action. I am happy that the former police commissioner and the present commissioner have worked hard in trapping such culprits and registering cases on them”.

“The Police personnel are working day and night for the safety of citizens and it is the government’s responsibility to provide them with basic infrastructure. Under the police Gruha Yojana, the government has built 13,000 houses for the police personnel. In the coming days, this number will be increased to 20,000.” The government is building modernised police stations which are in various phases under the Nooru Police Station scheme. As a minister for the police department, I expect peace and maintenance of law and order In the state. In the last four months, incidents of violence have come down. However, cyber crimes have increased. To stop this government has started CEN police stations in all the districts of the state,” added Dr Parameshwar.

He added, “I am happy to note that our police personnel are so active that criminals have been arrested within a few hours of the crime. I have given targets to the SP, the Commissioner and the IG. The target is nothing but to maintain law and order and peace in society. If officers fail to achieve this target they will be held responsible and they will be targeted, The government is planning to review the present IT act and make it stronger. In this regard, a committee has been formed. There are IT experts in the department to track down and trace cyber crimes. There are 18000 vacant positions for constable posts”.