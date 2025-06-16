Mangaluru Grapples with Paradox: Flooding Rains Accompanied by Water Scarcity in Saripalla

Mangaluru: In a stark and unsettling paradox, residents of Saripalla, a locality within the Dakshina Kannada district of Mangaluru, are facing acute drinking water scarcity amidst widespread flooding caused by incessant and torrential rainfall. This situation has left residents bewildered and frustrated, highlighting critical deficiencies in local water management and distribution systems.

While recent heavy rains have inundated the majority of Dakshina Kannada district, Saripalla residents report severely restricted access to potable water. According to local accounts, the water supply is being managed erratically, with releases occurring sporadically and seemingly at the discretion of the local operator.

Residents detailed instances where water was released on June 7th, followed by a brief 10-to-15-minute supply on the evening of June 11th, only after repeated requests to the operator. This limited access has forced residents to rely on collected rainwater for essential household chores such as washing utensils and other daily needs, raising concerns about hygiene and sanitation.

Further exacerbating the situation, repeated appeals to the operator for a more consistent water supply were allegedly met with resistance, with the operator initially stipulating a release date of June 13th. Even that day, water was only released for a limited duration following persistent requests from concerned residents. By June 15th, the community was once again without water, compelled to depend on rainwater harvesting as their primary source.

Attempts to reach relevant authorities for intervention have reportedly been unsuccessful, compounding the residents’ distress. The irony is particularly pronounced given the presence of a large water tank in the vicinity. However, due to what residents describe as a combination of Gram panchayat and city corporation water connection issues, those living closest to the tank are paradoxically experiencing the most severe shortages.

Community members are now urgently appealing for the implementation of “Neeru Baghya,” a government initiative aimed at ensuring access to clean drinking water for all. They implore the concerned authorities to address the systemic issues that are preventing the regular supply of potable water to Saripalla, particularly during a time when the region is otherwise overwhelmed by an excess of water. This crisis underscores the urgent need for improved water infrastructure and more responsive management to prevent such disparities in access during periods of drought and excessive rainfall.