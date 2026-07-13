Mangaluru Hospital Achieves Medical Milestone with First Robotic Knee Surgery

Mangaluru: In a major leap forward for advanced healthcare in the region, Father Muller Charitable Institutions (FMCI) has successfully performed its first-ever robot-assisted total knee replacement surgery at its flagship hospital in Father Muller Medical College Hospital at Kankanady on 13.07.2026 using the MAKO Smartrobotic systems, Stryker USA. The landmark procedure marks a new era of high-precision orthopaedic care for patients in Coastal Karnataka..

The cutting-edge surgery was performed by Dr. Prashant Acharya along with a dedicated team of expert orthopaedic surgeons and anaesthetists. The patient, who suffered from advanced and debilitating knee arthritis, is recovering well and was able to stand and begin assisted mobility shortly after the procedure.

Unlike conventional knee replacement surgery, the robotic-assisted system enables surgeons to map the patient’s unique joint anatomy in real time. This allows for sub-millimetre precision in implant positioning, optimal structural alignment, and significantly reduced trauma to the surrounding healthy tissues.

Speaking on the milestone, the hospital administration stated that adopting state-of-the-art robotic technology aligns with Father Muller’s mission of bringing world-class and affordable medical innovations to the public. Medical experts noted that patients undergoing robotic knee replacement surgery typically experience less post-operative pain, minimal blood loss, greater surgical accuracy, and a faster return to normal daily activities.

With the successful completion of this inaugural procedure, Father Muller Medical College Hospital has officially integrated robotic arthroplasty into its regular orthopaedic services, making advanced joint replacement surgery more accessible to patients in Mangaluru and the surrounding region.