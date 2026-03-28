Mangaluru: Individual Apprehended for Alleged Communal Incitement via Social Media Post

Mangaluru: Authorities in Mangaluru have taken into custody an individual accused of disseminating a communally charged and inflammatory statement on social media platforms. The arrest stems from a comment made in reference to a video depicting a Quran recitation competition that took place earlier in the year.

Law enforcement officials have confirmed that the matter pertains to a video recording of a Qiraat, or Quran recitation, competition held in January 2026 at the Indiana Convention Centre. The video was subsequently circulated across various social media networks.

The Kankanady Town Police Station registered a formal case (Crime No. 15/2026) following the identification of a Facebook user who posted a comment deemed provocative and potentially disruptive to communal harmony. The comment in question allegedly suggested that children participating in the recitation were being subjected to “brainwashing” in preparation for violent acts. Authorities determined the remark to be inflammatory and capable of inciting animosity between communities.

Following an investigation, the police identified the accused as Ganesh Prasad, a resident of Manjeshwar. Mr. Prasad was taken into custody on March 27, 2026. He is expected to be presented before the court to be remanded to judicial custody pending further legal proceedings.

The case against Mr. Prasad has been registered under Section 196 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which addresses statements conducing to public mischief, as well as Section 66 of the Information Technology Act, which pertains to computer-related offenses. Authorities have indicated that a comprehensive investigation into the matter is currently underway.