Mangaluru International Airport Achieves Prestigious ACI Level 4 Accreditation for Customer Experience

Mangaluru: Airports Council International (ACI) has awarded the prestigious Level 4 accreditation in Airport Customer Experience to Mangaluru International Airport. With this, the airport has achieved a significant milestone in its journey towards excellence in customer service.

It follows the airport’s attainment of Level 3 accreditation in February 2024 and marks a notable progression in its commitment to customer-centric excellence. The ACI Airport Customer Experience Accreditation programme is the first global initiative focused on advancing customer experience management within the airport industry.

ACI issued the accreditation on 16 July 2025, and this has a validity of one year. This level of accreditation serves as a critical foundation, demonstrating robust customer-centric practices that are essential for progressing to Level 5, the highest standard of excellence. It validates an organisation’s readiness to adopt and sustain the strategic, enterprise-wide transformation required at Level 5.

This recognition places Mangaluru Airport among a select group of airports worldwide that show an exceptional dedication to enhancing the passenger experience across all touchpoints. The accreditation evaluates multiple parameters, including airport culture, governance, operational improvement, measurement, customer strategy, and customer understanding.

Over the past year, Mangaluru Airport has implemented a slew of initiatives focused on technological innovation, infrastructure development, and improved passenger engagement. These efforts have significantly enhanced both the travel experience and operational efficiency.

Key initiatives to driving the airport’s Level 4 accreditation are:

Technology-Driven Enhancements:

Introduction of the aviio App for airport stakeholders

Launch of Digi Yatra

Deployment of smart cleaning robots within the terminal

AI-based surveillance cameras for enhanced safety and project monitoring

Launch of the Adani OneApp, which helps unify and enhance passenger experience

Free Wi-Fi kiosks and Flight Information Display System are now operational for a seamless digital experience

“This Level 4 accreditation from ACI is a testament to the dedication of our entire team and our unwavering focus on providing a seamless, comfortable, and memorable journey for every traveller. Mangaluru International Airport is proud to serve the people of this coastal city and contribute to its reputation as a modern and evolving aviation travel hub,” said a Mangaluru International Airport spokesperson.

The airport continues to serve as a benchmark in India’s aviation sector, consistently innovating to ensure a world-class travel experience.



