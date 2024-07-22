Mangaluru International Airport Achieves Robust Passenger, ATM Growth in Q1 FY2024-25

Record-breaking passenger Surge and Air Traffic Movements

Passenger volumes surged by 21%; Air Traffic Movements (ATM) increased by 20% compared to the same period last year.

Dubai is the most travelled international destination, while Bengaluru & Mumbai topped the domestic list.

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group, has achieved a historic milestone in Q1 FY2024-25. The airport reported an impressive 21% increase in passenger traffic, with 552,689 passengers traveling through its terminals, compared to 457,859 passengers in Q1 FY2023-24.

Of these, 393,598 were domestic travelers, while 159,091 passengers flew internationally. Dubai emerged as the most popular international destination, with Bengaluru and Mumbai leading the domestic travel preferences for passengers from this coastal city. Mangaluru International Airport now efficiently handles over 180,000 passengers monthly.

The airport also recorded a significant rise in Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), with 3,820 ATMs in Q1 FY2024-25, marking a 20% increase from the 3,174 ATMs in the same period last year. Domestic ATMs reached 2,956, and international ATMs totaled 864, from 2,263 and 911, respectively, in the previous year.

Mangaluru International Airport continues to expand its reach, offering services to eight international destinations, including Abu Dhabi, Bahrain, Dammam, Dubai, Doha, Jeddah, Kuwait, and Muscat. Domestically, the airport provides connectivity to key cities such as Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune.

As the second busiest airport in Karnataka, Mangaluru International Airport is committed to enhancing connectivity for the regions’ residents, facilitating seamless travel to destinations across India and around the globe.

New Air India Express Service to Abu Dhabi

In a significant development, Air India Express from July 22 offers a daily service between Mangaluru and Abu Dhabi. Flight, IX 819, took off from Mangaluru on July 22, creating additional connectivity to the UAE for people of the region. Mangaluru International Airport’s remarkable growth underscores its pivotal role in regional and international travel, further establishing its status as a premier gateway for passengers.