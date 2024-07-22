School Competitions Conducted on Account of Silver Jubilee Celebration of Yenepoya Medical College

Mangaluru: Yenepoya Medical College conducted several school competitions and awareness programs as a part of Silver Jubilee Celebrations in neighboring schools across various age groups. The prize distribution ceremony was conducted for the winners of the competitions on the 18th of July 2024 at the EMD Auditorium, Yenepoya Medical College Hospital.

Dr Sahana K S, Professor & HOD, Department of Paediatrics was the convener, and Mr Abdul Razak, Camp Coordinator, Department of Social Work was the coordinator of the school activity program. Competitions included Poster Competitions on Environment & Health, conducted by Dr Sahanna K S, Quiz Competitions on Common Diseases by Dr Divyalakshmi, & Dr Atul Kamath, Painting & Speech Competition on My Doctor / My Hospital by Dr Sowrabha, Role Play on Dog Bite / Snake Bite / Road Traffic Accident by Dr Spandana & Dr Nayana, Spell Be Competition for Medical Related Words & Memory Game of Medical Equipments by Dr Sunil Baliga, Rising Childhood Obesity is a matter of urgent concern for which awareness program was done by Dr Diksha Shirodkar & Dr Payal Kubsad.

Children from Govt School Kuthar, Sayyed Madani Urdu School Halekote Ullala, Bharath High School Ullala, Govt. Higher Primary School Babbukatte, B M School Ullala, Hazrath English Medium School Ullala, Sayyed Madani School Halekote Ullala, Nethaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Minority Muslim Residential School Asai Madaka, Morarji Desai Residential School Asaigoli, Peace English Medium School Thokkottu, Govt Primary School Bagambila, Morarji Desai Residential PU College Asaigoli, Govt High School Babbukatte participated enthusiastically in all the above competitions and the awareness program.

Dr M S Moosabba, Principal of Yenepoya Medical College was Chief Guest at the Prize distribution event, and he applauded the variety of competitions conducted for school children which has inspired them. Dr Prakash Saldanha, Vice Principal of Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Abhay Nirgude, Dean of Yenepoya Medical College, Dr Mohammed Guthigar, Professor & HOD, Department of Social Work, Yenepoya Medical College graced the occasion with their presence.

Dr Sahana K S delivered the welcome address and expressed that the involvement of children in these activities helps them to get oriented towards health-related problems from a very young age. Dr Prakash Saldanha addressed the gathering and thanked all the organizing committee members for reaching out to children through different competitions/activities for the protection of one’s health. Dr Mohammed Guthigar mentioned that the implication of this program will go a long way in the promotion of the health of children and their families. Mr Abdul Razak, Senior Camp Coordinator conveyed the vote of thanks to all organizing committee members and participating schools.

The above activities were meant to bring about awareness in children towards existing health problems, the current health system, immediate remedial steps in common health-related scenarios, and interaction between the environment and health so that children become more cautious about their health and the health of their families.

A representative from the participating schools expressed their happiness for involving them in the Silver Jubilee Celebration of Yenepoya Medical College and thanked the institution. Hopefully, this small attempt from Yenepoya Medical College will bring about some changes in maintaining the health and well-being of children.



