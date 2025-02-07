Mangaluru International Airport Enhances Safety with New Rubber Removal Equipment

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport has procured state-of-the-art rubber removal equipment to enhance passenger and operational safety. This advanced machinery is designed to efficiently remove rubber deposits from aircraft tyres on the runway, ensuring optimal friction levels and safe landings.

The new equipment uses high-pressure water blasting technology to remove rubber deposits, which can make runways slick and hazardous, especially during wet conditions. This process significantly improves runway friction, reducing the risk of aircraft skidding during landing and takeoff.

The equipment is capable of quickly and effectively cleaning the runway with minimal disruption to flight schedules. The rubber removal process utilises only water, eliminating the need for harmful chemicals and reducing environmental impact. This aligns with the airport’s commitment to sustainable practices and enables the airport to maintain high operational standards without compromising safety.

Equipped with LED floodlights, the Rubber Removal Equipment can operate efficiently during the night, ensuring continuous safety and operational readiness. In addition to rubber removal, the equipment can also handle paint marking removal, further enhancing the overall maintenance capabilities of the airport.

The procurement of this advanced equipment aligns with the safety recommendations and regulations set forth by the aviation regulators. By adhering to these guidelines, Mangaluru International Airport demonstrates its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure environment for both passengers and staff. The introduction of this advanced rubber removal equipment is also a testament to the airport’s unflinching commitment to safety and operational excellence.