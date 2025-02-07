Secrets to a Tension-Free Life” Echoed on the Second Day of Novena Ahead of St Anthony’s Relic Feast at Milagres Shrine

Mangaluru: The St Anthony Shrine at Milagres Church in Mangaluru marked the second day of the novena preceding the annual relic feast of St Anthony of Padua on February 07, 2025.

Rev. Praveen Leo Lasrado, Secretary, Catholic Board of Education, Diocese of Mangalore celebrated the Eucharistic Mass along with Rev. Fr J.B. Crasta, Director of St Anthony Charitable Institutions in Jeppu, and Rev. Fr Nelson Peres, Assistant Director of the ashram.

Fr Leo’s sermon focused on the theme: “Believing in the Providence of God leads to a tension-free life and a journey of hope.” He reminded the faithful that God knows our needs and what is best for us. Yet, we often burden ourselves with unnecessary worries and anxieties.

He urged everyone to trust in God’s care, as Scripture shows His provision for all creation. Jesus calls us to pray with hope, surrendering our fears to God, and trusting that His will shall be done. In this trust, we find true peace.

Following the mass, Fr J.B. Crasta, Director of the Ashram, conducted the novena in honour of St Anthony, offering special prayers for religious brothers and sisters. The Konkani Choir from Kulur Church added a musical touch to the thanksgiving.

Hundreds of devotees actively participated in the second day of the novena, which will continue until February 15, 2025.

A sweet dish, Payasam, was served to all attendees, enhancing the sense of communal devotion.

The highlight of the upcoming festivities:

The main celebrant for the main festive Holy Mass on February 15, 2025, at 6 pm at Milagres Church Grounds will be Most Rev. Dr Duming Dias, Bishop of Karwar. The theme for the feast is “Walk in the Footsteps of St Anthony, Embrace the Journey as Pilgrims of Hope”.

On the Feast Day, February 15, Mass in Konkani is scheduled at 6 and 9.30 am at St Anthony Shram Jeppu. The anticipation builds for a day of spiritual significance and community celebration.

NOVENA: The novena is a preparatory event leading up to the relic feast of St Anthony of Padua.

Report & Photos: Canara Communication Centre, Mangalore