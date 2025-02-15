Mangaluru International Airport Enhances Security with New Police Check Post

Mangaluru: In a significant step to bolster security, Mangaluru International Airport Limited has established a new police check post (naka) at the entrance of the airport. This initiative, in collaboration with the Mangaluru City Police, aims to enhance the safety and security of passengers and airport staff.

Mr. Anupam Agrawal, Commissioner of Mangaluru City Police, dedicated the check post in the presence of senior leadership of Mangaluru International Airport as well as the Airport Security Group of CISF. The check post has facilities, including ergonomic chairs and air conditioning that enable personnel from the City Police Department to discharge their duties effectively.

The establishment of the police checkpost comes in the wake of heightened security concerns and aims to provide a robust security presence at the airport. Trained personnel from the Mangaluru City Police will man the check post, ensuring round-the-clock vigilance and quick response to any security threats.



