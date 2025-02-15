Police Seek Assistance in Locating Family of Accident Victim

Mangaluru: On January 30, 2025, an accident occurred at Hampankatta Junction, leaving an unidentified individual in critical condition. The victim, who has sustained significant head injuries, is currently receiving treatment at Government Wenlock Hospital and remains unconscious.

In response to the incident, Mangaluru Traffic East Police have registered a case under Crime No. 17/2025. Authorities are appealing to the public for assistance in identifying the victim and locating his family.

Individuals with any information are urged to contact the Traffic Inspector at 9480805337 or the Police Station at 0824-2220523.