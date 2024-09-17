Mangaluru International Airport Handles 604 Tonnes of Cargo in August 2024

332.05 tonnes of domestic and 272.56 tonnes of international cargo

272.56 tonnes of international cargo are also the highest – a growth of 86.34 percent over July’24

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) has achieved an exciting milestone in handling cargo in August 2024. The Integrated Cargo Terminal (ICT) at the Airport handled 604.61 tonnes of cargo – the highest tonnage since the operationalisation of ICT in May 2023. This included 332.05 tonnes of domestic and 272.56 tonnes of international cargo.

This is a marked improvement over the 484.91 tonnes of cargo – domestic and international – handled in July 2024, representing a growth of 25 per cent. The 272.56 tonnes of international cargo handled in August includes 132 kgs of import cargo, also a first for MIA

International cargo for Aug’24 represents a growth of 86.34% over the 146.27 tonnes of international cargo handled in the first month of international cargo operations in July 2024.

“We are at an exciting phase in the operation of the Integrated Cargo Terminal since domestic cargo operations started on May 1, 2023, and international cargo operations on July 2, 2024,” the airport spokesperson said. “This growth trajectory will empower local businesses to achieve their export potential,” the spokesperson added.