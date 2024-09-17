Mangaluru: Three-Day National Healthcare Conference ‘SKILL EDUCON 2.0’ at FMCI

Mangaluru: Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, will host ‘SKILL EDUCON 2.0’ , a National Healthcare Conference on Clinical Skill Education, from September 19 to 22, organized by the Medical Education Unit and Simulation and Skill Centre in collaboration with Tech4hc and supported by Nasco Healthcare, Kyoto Kagaku, Virta Med, and Med Vision.

The conference, themed “Enhancing the Clinical Skills of Health Professions Educators,” focuses on implementing Competency Based Medical Education (CBME), mandated by the National Medical Commission (NMC), and features a two-day workshop with 30 skill stations, 5 simulation scenarios, CME, paper presentations, and an exhibition of NMC-mandated skill trainers.

The inauguration on September 19 will feature Dr. Thomas V. Chacko, Director of PSG-FAIMER Regional Institute, as Chief Guest, with Fr. Richard Aloysius Coelho, Director of Father Muller Charitable Institutions, presiding, along with other dignitaries.