Mangaluru International Airport Sets New Record for Highest Pax handled in a Single Day: 7,710

Mangaluru: Mangaluru International Airport, managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), bettered its record for handling the highest number of passengers in a single day. The airport handled the arrival and departures of 7,710 passengers on 12 January 2025, making it the highest ever since the Airport’s Commercial Operation Date (COD) of 31 October 2020.

The passengers who used this #GatewayToGoodness included 7,613 adults and 97 infants, with 49 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) across 24 arrivals and 25 departures. The previous record of 7,637 passengers was set on 10 November 2024, with 49 ATMs. The Airport also facilitated the movement of 7,538 passengers involving 48 ATMs on 11 January 2025, the fifth highest single day numbers handled since COD, making it a busy weekend.

In the past, the Airport has processed 7,613 passengers on January 4, 2025; 7,548 passengers on December 31, 2023; 7,452 passengers on 25th November 2023; 7,406 passengers on 15th August 2024; 7,399 passengers on 19th November 2023; and 7,350 passengers on 10th December 2023. These are the highest – in descending order – of more than 7,000 passengers managed at the airport in a single day.