School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya to Host SPANDANA 2024 – 25: A Conference on Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth

Mangaluru: The School of Social Work, Roshni nilaya is proud to announce its flagship international conference, SPANDANA, scheduled for January 16th and 17th, 2025. Themed “Progressive India: Pathways to Sustainable Development and Inclusive Growth,” this two-day event will bring together student social workers, practitioners, academicians, and policymakers to explore innovative strategies for a developed India.

The conference will commence with an inaugural address by the Chief Guest, Shri K Shekar, Chief Labour Commissioner (Central), Ministry of Labour and Employment, Government of India, on January 16th at 10:00 AM at the Maria Paiva Hall. The keynote address will be delivered by Mr. Sobins Kuriakose, Consultant at the World Bank, New Delhi. Dr. Sophia N Fernandes Principal of the college will preside.

SPANDANA will feature a series of expert sessions addressing critical themes that impact India’s development path:

1. Education for a Developed India: Transforming educational frameworks for skill development and employability, led by Mr. Pathanjali Bhat, Head of Human Resources at Ivanti, Bengaluru, and Dr. PurnimaVenkat, Assistant Professor at T A Pai Management Institute, Manipal.

2. Health and Well-being in a Developed Nation: Addressing healthcare challenges and promoting holistic health, presented by Dr. SudhirPrabhu H, Professor Head of Community Medicine at Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, and Dr. RameelaShekhar, Mental Health Professional at Manashanthi Counselling, Research and Training Centre, Mangaluru.

3. Green Energy and Environmental Sustainability: Innovations in renewable energy and conservation efforts, featuring Dr. MaheshwariKumari Singh, Deputy Environmental Officer at KSPCB Regional Office, Mangaluru, and Dr. Noor Mubasheer C A, Associate Professor Head of PG Studies Research in Social Work at St. Philomena’s College (Autonomous), Mysuru.

4. Digital India: Bridging the Urban-Rural Divide: Leveraging technology to enhance connectivity and access, with insights from Dr. Ananth Prabhu G, Professor Principal Investigator in Cyber Security and Digital Forensics at Sahyadri College of Engineering Management, Mangaluru, and Mr. Sandeep S P, Head of HR at Pratt and Whitney India Business, Bengaluru.

This conference aims to share best practices and success stories while fostering discussions on leveraging technology, enhancing governance, and promoting collaboration among stakeholders. By addressing pressing development challenges, SPANDANA 2024 – 25 seeks to inspire actionable insights and collective efforts towards a prosperous and inclusive India.

There will be scientific paper presentations by researchers, research scholars, and academicians in the field of social work. A theme-based cultural show is also scheduled. More than 250 participants are expected to attend.

We invite all interested participants to join us in this vital discourse aimed at shaping a sustainable future for our nation.



