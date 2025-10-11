Mangaluru IT Park Poised to Revolutionize Coastal Tourism, Declares Minister Rao

Mangaluru: In a move anticipated to bolster coastal tourism significantly, the Mangaluru IT Park, recently approved by the state cabinet, is set to become a pivotal catalyst for growth in the sector, according to District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao. The minister announced this during a press conference held in Mangaluru, following a meeting with senior officials from the Mangalore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) and the Mangaluru City Corporation.

Central to the region’s development plans is the proposed coastal road, with a designated width of 24 meters, stretching from Someshwar to Sasihithlu. Minister Rao emphasized the importance of a comprehensive master plan to guide the development of this road. He stated that prioritizing the development of beach and waterfront roads within the master plan is crucial for stimulating tourism. Furthermore, the inclusion of another waterfront road development in the Kannur area has been suggested to enhance road connectivity and improve accessibility to the city for residents and visitors alike. The minister assured that decisive action would be taken on the master plan within the next two months, following due consideration of public feedback and concerns.

In addition to infrastructure development, MUDA is actively engaged in developing residential layouts in Konaje, Kunjathbail, and Chelyaru. Minister Rao has directed officials to expedite these projects and provide opportunities for public purchase. He specifically instructed the completion of the Konaje project by November, expressing confidence that accelerated bookings would follow the project’s completion. Revenue generated from the Konaje project is earmarked for funding the completion of other layouts. A follow-up review of the progress is scheduled for November.

However, the Kunjathbail Layout faces challenges, requiring a strategic decision to safeguard the investment made. Minister Rao acknowledged the unscientific acquisition of the land at an inflated price, resulting in a potentially loss-making venture. The government is currently exploring options to mitigate losses. The Chelyaru residential layout project requires additional funding, which the minister proposed to secure through the completion of the Konaje project and the subsequent utilization of its revenue. These strategic initiatives underscore the government’s commitment to sustainable urban development and economic growth in the region.