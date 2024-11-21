Mangaluru: Lokayukta Officials Raid Residence and Office of Geology Officer

Mangaluru: The residence and office of Krishna Veni, an officer with the Department of Mines and Geology in Mangaluru, were raided by Lokayukta officials early this morning. The simultaneous raids were conducted at Veni’s residence in Valencia, and her office in Mallikatte.

A team of Lokayukta officials, led by SP Nataraj, from Mangaluru and Chikkaballapur, carried out the operation, which included scrutinizing documents. Veni, who was transferred to Mangaluru just two months ago, is under the scanner.

The raids are believed to be part of an investigation into alleged irregularities, although details are scarce at this time. The Lokayukta officials are reviewing documents and records to gather evidence.

This development comes as a surprise, given Veni’s relatively recent transfer to Mangaluru. The investigation’s outcome will be closely watched.



