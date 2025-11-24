Mangaluru: Man Assaulted with Lethal Weapons; Police Investigation Underway

Mangaluru: A young man was assaulted with lethal weapons by a group of assailants on the periphery of Mangaluru on Monday evening, prompting a police investigation. The incident occurred within the jurisdictional limits of the Bajpe Police Station.

The victim, identified as Akhilesh, a resident of Poopadikallu, sustained injuries during the attack but managed to evade further harm. He is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital in Moodbidri.

Initial reports indicate that the altercation stemmed from Akhilesh’s alleged recording of a video on his mobile phone. The video purportedly captured several individuals riding a motorcycle while brandishing lethal weapons. Sources suggest that three individuals, arriving on a motorcycle, confronted Akhilesh and subsequently attacked him with a sword, allegedly in response to his recording of their activities.

Authorities from the Bajpe Police Station have visited the site of the assault to conduct a thorough inspection and have initiated a formal investigation into the matter. The police are currently pursuing leads to identify and apprehend the individuals involved in the attack.