Mangaluru Police Apprehend Suspect in Car Break-in and Theft Case

Mangaluru: In a remarkable display of prompt police work, the Mangaluru East police have successfully apprehended an individual suspected of breaking the glass of a parked vehicle and stealing valuable items, including gold ornaments and a laptop, valued at a total of ₹7,30,000. The swift operation led to the arrest of one Abdul Akram, 33 years old, a resident of Adyar Padavu, within 24 hours of the incident.

The theft occurred on the night of December 8, when a victim parked their Creta car near the Kankanady market. Upon returning, the victim discovered that the glass of the vehicle had been shattered and a vanity bag containing gold ornaments worth ₹6,80,000, along with a laptop, had been taken by the unknown culprits. Following this, a case was registered at the Mangaluru East police station under FIR No. 204/2024, citing Section 303(2) of the BNS Act.

In response to the crime, the Mangaluru East police commenced an extensive investigation, employing various investigative techniques that led to the swift identification and apprehension of the accused. Authorities not only recovered the stolen gold ornaments and the laptop but also located the scooter that was used in the commission of the crime.

The operation was executed under the guidance of Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Anupam Agrawal and involved the coordination of DCP L&O Siddharth Goyal, and K Ravishankar, DCP Crime, alongside the leadership of Pratap Singh Thorat, Assistant Police Commissioner. The investigative team included Inspector Somasekhar J.C. of the Mangaluru East police station, PSI Umesh Kumar M.N., and personnel from the Crime Detection Division.

Authorities have commended the rapid response and effective collaboration among the police teams, which led to the successful resolution of this case and the recovery of the stolen items within a remarkably short timeframe.