Mangaluru Police Bust Drug Racket, Arrest 6 Including Foreign National

Mangaluru’s Panambur Police have arrested six individuals, including a Nigerian national, for allegedly selling and trafficking commercial quantities of drugs. The accused were caught with 11 grams of cocaine and 30 grams of MDMA worth ₹91,000. The police also seized a scooter and nine mobile phones.

The arrests were made possible due to a tip-off received by PSI Shreekala K T. The operation was carried out under the guidance of Mangaluru Police Commissioner Anupam Agarwal and other senior officers.

The accused have been identified as Chandan, Sharath, Madhusudhan Konchadi, Dhanush Aakash Bhavan, Mukesh Derebail (a Nigerian national), and Michael Balaji alias Azabaike Johni. They have been remanded to judicial custody.