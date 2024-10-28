MRPL Commemorates Vigilance Awareness Week 2024

Mangalore: Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) marked the beginning of its Vigilance Awareness Week 2024 at the Refinery Training Center on October 28, unveiling the theme, “Culture of Integrity for Nation’s Prosperity.”

The event was graced by esteemed dignitaries, including Managing Director Shri Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath, Director (Refinery) Shri Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai, Chief Vigilance Officer (CVO) Shri Ganesh S. Bhat, Executive Director (Projects) Shri BHV Prasad, and Executive Director (Refinery) Shri B. Sudarshan, who symbolically lit the inaugural lamp, signifying the commencement of the week dedicated to fostering vigilance and integrity.

In his keynote address, Managing Director Shri Mundkur Shyamprasad Kamath emphasized the oil and gas industry’s vital obligation to maintain integrity, pointing out that lapses in procurement, operations, or environmental standards could lead to severe financial and reputational repercussions. He encouraged all employees to embody a culture of integrity within MRPL and highlighted the importance of transparency in their business practices.

Director (Refinery) Shri Nandakumar Velayudhan Pillai reiterated that MRPL’s esteemed reputation is predicated on the trust established with partners, customers, and the broader community. He urged every employee to act as an ambassador of MRPL’s fundamental values: honesty, integrity, and transparency.

Chief Vigilance Officer Shri Ganesh S. Bhat elaborated on the importance of preserving integrity within the organization, noting recent enhancements made to MRPL’s Materials Manual, aligned with the recommendations of the Central Vigilance Commission. He asserted that prioritizing integrity is crucial for minimizing corruption risks, thereby cultivating a more transparent and trustworthy operational framework.

The program included the taking of a vigilance pledge in Kannada, Hindi, and English, alongside the reading of special messages from the Honorable President of India, the Prime Minister, and the Central Vigilance Commission, emphasizing the national commitment to vigilance and integrity.

The ceremony commenced with the MRPL Anthem and featured a warm welcome by Shri Krishna Hegde Miyar, Group General Manager (Human Resources). The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Chief General Manager (Vigilance) Shri Lakshmeesh Bhat and was compered by Chief Manager (Vigilance) Shri Rakesh Lobo, culminating in the singing of the National Anthem.

Through this observance, MRPL reaffirms its commitment to instilling a culture of vigilance and integrity, a cornerstone for sustainable growth and prosperity in the nation.



