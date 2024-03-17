Mangaluru Police Commissionerate Issues Externment Orders to 7 Individuals

Mangaluru: To conduct the Lok Sabha elections 2024 peacefully and fairly, the Mangaluru City Police Commissionerate has implemented preventive measures to maintain public peace and order.

As part of this, Externment orders have been issued under the Karnataka Police Act, against 7 individuals who have criminal backgrounds and externed them from Dakshina Kannada district for 3 months. Furthermore, as a measure to keep peace and maintain good behaviour, a security bond was imposed for one year on 286 individuals who were habitual offenders and likely to Commit a breach of the peace.

S.N. Details of Externment order issued Persons and Cases Registered: