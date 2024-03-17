Pejawar Swamiji conferred with ‘Abhinava Anjaneya’ Title

Udupi: Pejawar Math Swamiji and Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trustee Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swamiji on Sunday, March 17, said that Udupi Sri Krishna was responsible for all the good things that happened in Ayodhya and hoped that Lord Sri Krishna inspire a similar happening at his birthplace, Mathura.

The Swamiji was responding to the felicitation by Paryaya Puttige Math Swamiji Sugunendra Theertha and his junior Sushreendra Theertha at the Rajangana of Krishna Math in Udupi on his arrival from Ayodhya. The Ram Mandir construction was a poll issue and let every political party utilise it, said Swamiji.

Swamiji further said that his Guru Late Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji did a lot of work on Ram Janma Bhoomi because of which the present generation is blessed to see Lord Rama’s consecration.

Urging people to continue to preserve the Indian culture and ethos, Vishwaprasanna urged people not to follow the Western ethos. He cautioned failure to preserve the culture might result in a situation like the Bamyan Buddhas of Afghanistan.

Vishwaprasanna took the lead role in the consecration of Lord Rama on January 22. Thereafter, he stayed back at Ayodhya to complete various rituals associated with the consecration for 48 days, called Mandalotsava and returned to Udupi on Sunday, March 17.

Swamiji also said that Hindus should ensure that the new Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would embrace the test of all times and continue to exist eternally.

Conferring the title “Abhinava Anjaneya” on Vishwaprasanna during the felicitation, Sugunendra Theertha said that the Mukhyaprana (Anjaneya) of Ayodhya was present in Udupi. The Mukhyaprana inspired the Ayodhya movement for a long time, he said recalling the struggle of earlier days. Vishwaprasanna continued the legacy of his Guru thereby being eligible to be called the Abhinava Anjaneya, the Paryaya Swamiji said.

Yashpal Suvarna, Udupi MLA, K. Raghupathi Bhat, former MLA, and others were also present.

Prior to the felicitation, Sri Vishwaprasanna Swamiji was accorded a rousing reception by people all along the route from Mangaluru International Airport to Udupi. He was taken in a procession from Jodukatte to the Car Street where the Swamiji visited the Anantheshwara and Chandramouleeshwara Temples before going to the Sri Krishna Math.