Mangaluru: Police Open Fire on Alleged Cattle Traffickers Attempting to Evade Arrest

Mangaluru: An incident involving police gunfire occurred near Bellichadavu of Eshwara Mangala in Puttur Taluk, Dakshina Kannada district, as law enforcement officials attempted to apprehend individuals allegedly engaged in the illegal transportation of cattle to Kerala.

According to official reports, officers from the Puttur Rural Police Station were conducting surveillance based on intelligence indicating that livestock was being smuggled from Hassan towards the Kerala border. The police attempted to intercept a lorry purportedly involved in the illicit transportation. However, the driver of the vehicle allegedly refused to comply with the police order to halt and instead attempted to flee the scene.

The situation escalated when the lorry driver allegedly maneuvered the vehicle in a manner that posed a direct threat to the safety of the officers. Reports indicate that the driver attempted to run the lorry directly over the police personnel. In response to what they perceived as an imminent threat to their lives, PSI Jamburaj Mahajan of Puttur Rural Station discharged a firearm, striking one of the accused, identified as Abdullah, in the leg.

Abdullah was immediately taken into custody and transported to a local medical facility for treatment. Medical personnel have indicated that his condition is currently stable. A second individual who was present in the lorry at the time of the incident fled the scene and remains at large. Law enforcement authorities have initiated a search operation to locate and apprehend the fleeing suspect.

Following the incident, police officers conducted a thorough search of the impounded lorry, leading to the discovery and rescue of ten cows that were being transported under allegedly illegal conditions. The rescued animals have been taken into protective custody.

Dakshina Kannada District Superintendent of Police Dr. Arun personally visited the site of the incident to conduct an on-site inspection and gather firsthand information. Preliminary reports from the police suggest that the accused failed to cooperate with law enforcement directives and actively attempted to endanger the lives of the officers, thereby compelling them to resort to the use of force in self-defense.

A formal case has been registered at the Puttur Rural Police Station concerning the incident, and a comprehensive investigation is currently underway to ascertain all the facts and circumstances surrounding the event.

