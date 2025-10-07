Mangaluru Police Seize Rs 9.72 Lakh Worth of Illegal E-Cigarettes and Tobacco Products

Mangaluru: In a significant operation targeting the illegal sale and distribution of electronic cigarettes and other tobacco products, Mangaluru police have seized goods valued at Rs 9,72,745. The raid, conducted at the “Aamantrana” shop located in Saibeen Complex, Lalbagh, was led by Police Inspector Shri Mohan Kottari of Barke Police Station.

The operation uncovered a substantial cache of illicit goods, including 847 e-cigarettes from various manufacturers, with an estimated value of Rs 4,43,125. Authorities also confiscated 10 packs (totaling 412 boxes) of domestic and foreign-produced cigarettes that were being sold without the mandatory 85% warning labels as stipulated by law. An additional 86 packs of cigarettes, valued at Rs 5,09,120, were seized, along with 25 hookah smoking devices worth Rs 20,500.

Law enforcement officials have apprehended three individuals in connection with the illegal operation. The accused have been identified as:

Santosh (32), a resident of Ganesh Kodi House, Bantwal Taluk

Ibrahim Irshad (33), residing near Jamia Masjid, Kudroli, Mangaluru

Shivu Deshkodi, the owner of the “Aamantrana” shop

All three individuals are now facing charges for the illegal storage and sale of prohibited goods to the public, particularly targeting the youth.

A formal case has been registered at Barke Police Station under crime number 104/2025. The charges are based on violations of the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Act 2019 (Sections 7 & 8) and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act (COTPA) 2015 (Section 20(2)).

The Barke Police Station is currently conducting further investigations into the matter. Authorities have indicated that they are committed to curbing the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and tobacco products within the city, citing concerns over public health and adherence to regulatory guidelines.