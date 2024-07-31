Mangaluru: Quick-Thinking City Bus Driver Saves Student’s Life

Mangalore: In a heroic act, a city bus driver in Mangalore swiftly responded to a medical emergency on board his vehicle, potentially saving a student’s life.

Yesterday evening, a student travelling on the bus suddenly developed severe chest pain. Without hesitation, the driver, identified as Ramesh, diverted the bus from its route and drove directly to Father Muller Hospital, which was nearby.

Thanks to Ramesh’s prompt action, the student received immediate medical attention and is now stable. Hospital authorities praised the driver’s quick thinking, saying it was instrumental in preventing a potentially fatal outcome.

Ramesh’s selfless act has earned him accolades from passengers, hospital staff, and the public. “He showed great presence of mind and prioritized the student’s life over his duty,” said a passenger who witnessed the incident.

The student is currently undergoing treatment, and his condition is being closely monitored. The incident highlights the importance of swift action in medical emergencies and the role of responsible individuals like Ramesh in saving lives.