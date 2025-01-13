Mangaluru: Special Sky Observation Program Held at Pilikula Regional Science Centre

Mangaluru: On January 11, the Pilikula Regional Science Centre in Mangaluru hosted a special sky observation program beginning at 6:30 PM, allowing the public to witness a rare planetary parade. This unique celestial event drew enthusiasts and provided an opportunity to engage with astronomy in a hands-on manner.

Participants were initially guided through the identification of various stars and constellations visible in the night sky. The program offered detailed observations of the planet Jupiter alongside its four largest moons—Io, Europa, Callisto, and Ganymede—using high-powered telescopes set up for the event. Attendees were also treated to views of Saturn and its majestic rings, as well as the luminous silver-dotted planet Venus and the red planet Mars.

In addition to planet observation, the telescopes provided clear views of lunar craters, captivating the audience with the intricacies of our celestial neighbor. The staff members of the science center were on hand to address queries and elaborate on the observed phenomena, enriching the learning experience for all attendees.

The successful organization of this program can be attributed to the dedicated efforts of the science center team, including curator Jagannath, scientific officer Vignesh Bhat, and educational assistant Rashmi, along with mentors Hrithik, Adarsh, Ambika, Sahana, and technical staff members Yathish, Tukaram, Virupakshaiah, Manjunath, Kishore Kumar, Gayathri, Sharath, and Victor. Their collaborative efforts ensured that the event was both informative and enjoyable for all participants.

This initiative not only aimed to foster interest in astronomy but also highlighted the importance of public engagement in scientific exploration.