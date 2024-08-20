Mangaluru Student Kidnapping and Assault Case, 2 Arrested

Mangaluru: A shocking incident of kidnapping and assault involving two groups of students has reported in the city. The incident, which occurred on August 19, 2024, is believed to have originated from a dispute during a football match between Yenepoya Football Team and Aloysius Football Team on August 14, 2024.

According to police reports, a 17-year-old student from Yenepoya College was kidnapped by a group of individuals, including Diyaan, Taslim, Salman, and two other minors, near Pandeshwar Forum Mall at approximately 6:15 PM. The victim and his friends, also minors, were physically assaulted and taken to different locations, where they were further assaulted and filmed.

The victims were later released and taken to Wenlock Hospital, where their condition is reported to be stable. A case has been registered at South PS, and two individuals, Diyaan and Salman, have been secured in connection with the incident. Efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining accused.



