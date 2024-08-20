Udupi Youth Siddwin Shetty Makes History by Summiting Three Peaks

Siddwin Shetty, a determined young man from Brahmagiri, Udupi, has achieved an extraordinary feat by successfully climbing three mountains: Mahaguna Top (14,000 Ft), Affarwat Peak (14,200+ Ft) in Jammu and Kashmir, and Mount Yunam (20,183+ Ft) in Himachal Pradesh. He proudly hoisted the Tulunadu and Karnataka flags at each peak, making history as the first person to do so.

Siddwin’s remarkable journey began after completing his basic mountaineering course in Jammu and Kashmir on July 21, 2024. He then proceeded to conquer Mahaguna Top, Affarwat Peak, and finally, Mount Yunam, solo and without advanced equipment. Notably, he completed the Mount Yunam expedition within 13 hours and 55 minutes, including a two-hour break.

Siddwin’s achievement is impressive despite of high altitude and harsh weather conditions, and the risk of acute mountain sickness. He credits his training at the JIM & WS where the training was provided in the High-Altitude Warfare School base in Jammu and Kashmir, where he received instruction from experts, Army personnel and PARA commandos.

Siddwin’s passion for trekking and mountaineering has taken him on numerous adventures across India, Nepal, and Bhutan. He has completed over 51 treks and hikes, mostly solo, and has also undertaken extensive bike rides and pilgrimages to high-altitude destinations.

Sidwin Shetty is the son of Suresh Krishna Shetty and Sujaya S Shetty. He holds a degree in Computer Science and Engineering from Nitte College, PUC from GM PU College and schooling from Little Rock Indian School, Mukanda Kripa and St. Mary’s English Medium School. He is passionate about trekking.

Mangalorean.com congratulates Siddwin Shetty on his remarkable achievement and wishes him all the best in his future endeavors.