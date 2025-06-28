Mangaluru: Unidentified Body Found in Under-Construction Building near the KSRTC bus stand

Mangaluru: Authorities are currently investigating the discovery of an unidentified male body found in the basement of an under-construction commercial building located near the KSRTC bus stand, within the jurisdiction of the Urwa Police Station.

The body, estimated to be that of a man between 35 and 40 years of age, was discovered at approximately 3:00 PM today. A construction worker, while inspecting a reported water supply issue, found the body in a highly decomposed state floating in approximately three feet of water in the building’s partially flooded basement.

Upon notification, officers from the Urwa Police Station, along with the officers and a forensic team, immediately arrived at the location to begin investigations.

A case has been registered at the Urwa Police Station as Crime No. 57/2025, under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, concerning murder.

The ongoing investigation aims to determine the identity of the deceased and to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding the death. Authorities are appealing to the public for any information related to this incident that may assist in the investigation.