Mangaluru: Youth Commits Suicide Following Online Game Fraud

Mangaluru: In a tragic incident that has drawn attention to the perils of online gaming, a 23-year-old youth identified as Surya Shetty reportedly took his own life after falling victim to an online game fraud. The incident occurred on Thursday night when Shetty jumped into the River from the Maravoor bridge.

Residents of Moodushedde, Shetty was known to engage in online investments, a practice that ultimately led to his financial distress. On Wednesday, he borrowed a substantial sum of Rs 83,000 from a friend, purportedly to continue his online gaming activities, which had already resulted in significant monetary losses.

Shetty had previously been employed at a private firm in Maryhill but had recently left his position and was actively seeking new employment opportunities.

Authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding this incident, and a case has been registered at the Kavoor police station.



