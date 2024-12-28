Tragic Accident Claims Three Lives on Mani-Mysuru National Highway

Puttur: A devastating accident occurred early in the morning on the Mani-Mysuru National Highway near Parladka, resulting in the deaths of three individuals from Jattipalla in Sullia taluk. The victims have been identified as Annu Naik, aged 85, his son Chidananda Naik, 58, and their neighbor Ramesh Naik, 68.

The tragic incident took place around 4:15 AM when the victims were returning from Punacha, where they had attended a Gondol Puja. While traveling in their Alto car, the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, which subsequently veered off the road and fell into a ditch.

Authorities responded promptly to the scene, and the Puttur Traffic Police Station is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the accident. Sub-Inspector Udaya Ravi and a team from the Forensic Science Investigation unit are leading the inquiry.

A case has been officially registered at the Puttur Traffic Police Station.