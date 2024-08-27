Mangaluru’s Girl Director Karen Kshiti Suvarna Wins Prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2024

Mangaluru: At a colorful ceremony held in Bangalore on August 24, 2024, Karen Kshiti Suvarna, a young filmmaker from Mangaluru, received the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Award in Direction for her debut short film “Hide and Seek”. Veteran Music Director Dr. Hansalekha was the chief guest and honored the winners in various fields.

Karen’s direction in “Hide and Seek” has garnered international recognition, winning awards and being showcased at prestigious film festivals like Cannes. The 10-minute independent short film tackles the critical topic of schizophrenia and its severe consequences, making it a relevant and timely message.

The film, produced by Visica Films & FMD Productions, features cinematography by Anil Kumar and a background score by National Award-winning music composer Bapi Tutul. Karen’s achievement has earned her appreciation for her craft and filmmaking skills, and she has been praised for narrating a thrilling story that conveys a vital message about modern-day schizophrenia.