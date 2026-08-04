Mangaluru’s Nikhil Shetty wins silver medal at GAMMA Asian Championship 2026

Mangaluru, 3 August 2026: Nikhil Shetty of Mangaluru won the silver medal in the 74.9 kg category at the GAMMA Asian Championship 2026 held at Putrajaya, Malaysia, from 28 July to 2 August 2026.

Representing India, Nikhil competed against leading amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) athletes from across Asia to secure the silver medal. The achievement marks an important milestone in his amateur MMA career and is a notable accomplishment for the city’s growing mixed martial arts community.

Nikhil trains under coach Kaushik Boloor and is supported by his teammates Mohith Karkera, Sudeep Kottary and Karthik Putran. He is also involved in coaching and training at Kasharp Fitness and The Den.