Manipal: Attempted Malpractice in JEE Main Exam: Case Registered Against Student

Manipal: An incident of attempted malpractice during the JEE Main examination conducted by the National Testing Agency has come to light in Manipal.

A case has been registered based on a complaint filed by V.K. Manohar Kumar (53), Assistant Principal of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya, Char Hebri (Karkala taluk). He was serving as an invigilator at the examination centre held at ION Digital Zone, TMA Pai Polytechnic College, Manipal, on May 5.

The venue commanding officer was Manoj Kumar, while Mahesh Naik served as the centre’s administrative manager. The examination was conducted in two sessions—morning and afternoon—with 149 students appearing in the morning session and 133 in the afternoon. The afternoon session commenced at 3:00 PM.

Candidates were permitted to carry their Aadhaar card or PAN card along with their admit cards. During the examination, a student identified as Aridaman Singh Sang from Uttarakhand, seated at System C-018 in Lab ‘A’, was allegedly found attempting to photograph the question paper displayed on the computer using a mobile phone and transmit it outside.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered at Manipal Police Station under Crime No. 49/2026, invoking Sections 3, 4, and 10 of the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Police have initiated an investigation.