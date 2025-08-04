Manipal: Driver Flees Scene After Car Collides with Electric Pole

Udupi: A motor vehicle collision occurred in Manipal on Monday morning when a car veered off the road and struck an electric pole situated in front of the Manipal Police Station. The incident resulted in significant damage to the vehicle.

The vehicle, identified by its Bengaluru registration number, was reportedly traveling at a high speed on the Manipal-Udupi road when the driver lost control. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver was the sole occupant of the car at the time of the accident.

Eyewitness accounts indicate that immediately following the collision, the driver abandoned the vehicle and fled from the scene.

The impact of the collision caused electric wires to detach from the pole and fall onto the adjacent roadway, posing a potential hazard to both vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The front end of the car sustained substantial damage as a result of the impact.

Local law enforcement officials promptly responded to the scene to conduct a comprehensive investigation of the incident. The investigation is currently underway to determine the circumstances leading to the accident and to identify and locate the driver who fled the scene.