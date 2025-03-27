Manipal Foundation Donates portable refrigeration devices to District Health Department to Strengthen Vaccine Cold Chain in Dakshina Kannada

Mangalore: Manipal Foundation made a significant move to enhance vaccine accessibility and promote safe immunization practices in the D.K. District by donating 11 Emvólio portable, battery-powered medical-grade refrigerator devices for Vaccine transport to the District Health Authorities. The official handover ceremony was held at KMC Hospital Dr. B R Ambedkar Circle, Mangalore on 26th March, with Mr. Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer of KMC Hospital Mangalore handing over the portable battery-powered refrigeration Devices to the Medical officers of PHC’s in presence of DHO, RCHO and other officers from District Health and Family Welfare Dept.

With vast, widely dispersed populations and high migration rates, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada face unique healthcare challenges, particularly in vaccine storage and last-mile delivery. The need for reliable cold chain solutions is critical in maintaining vaccine efficacy, preventing seasonal disease outbreaks, and improving immunization coverage. Traditional methods, such as ice boxes, often fail to maintain the required temperature range of 2–8°C, leading to vaccine degradation and reduced effectiveness.

To address these challenges, Blackfrog Technologies Pvt Ltd introduced Emvólio; as an innovative active cooling solution rigorously tested to maintain a stable temperature for over 12 hours. This patented rapid cooling technology minimized freeze-thaw cycles and ensured that vaccines, insulin, blood serums, and other biologicals remain potent and effective, even in remote or high-temperature environments. Unlike conventional storage solutions, Emvólio’s advanced design prevented accidental freezing or temperature fluctuations, and significantly improved vaccine safety and immunization outcomes.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Saghir Siddiqui, Regional Chief Operating Officer, KMC Hospital Mangalore, stated, “Ensuring safe and effective vaccine delivery is paramount, especially in regions with geographical and logistical challenges. Manipal Foundation’s contribution of Emvólio units has greatly enhanced the efficiency of last-mile vaccine transport, ultimately protecting vulnerable communities from preventable diseases.”

The deployment of these 11 Emvólio units has strengthened the immunization infrastructure of the district, supporting healthcare workers in their mission to deliver life-saving vaccines safely and efficiently. This initiative reflects the Manipal Foundation’s commitment to advancing healthcare accessibility and innovation, in collaboration with Blackfrog Technologies and local health authorities.

Speaking on the occasion Dr H.R. Thimmaiah -District Health Officer, D.K District stated that the Donation by Manipal Foundation to the District Health and Family Welfare Dept. underscored the importance of public-private partnerships in addressing critical healthcare challenges and ensuring a healthier future for all.

About Manipal Foundation

As a pioneer in healthcare, Manipal Hospitals is among the top healthcare providers in India serving over 7 million patients annually. Its focus is to develop an affordable, high-quality healthcare framework through its multispecialty and tertiary care delivery spectrum and further extend it to out-of-hospital care. With the completion of the acquisition of Medica Synergie hospitals and AMRI Hospitals Limited (acquired in Sept 2023), the integrated network today has a Pan-India footprint of 37 hospitals across 19 cities with 10,500+ beds, and a talented pool of 5,600+ doctors and an employee strength of over 18,600.

Manipal Hospitals provides comprehensive curative and preventive care for many patients from around the globe. Manipal Hospitals is NABH, and AAHRPP accredited and most of the hospitals in its network are NABL, ER, and Blood Bank accredited and recognized for Nursing Excellence. Manipal Hospitals has also been recognized as the most respected and patient-recommended hospital in India through various consumer surveys.