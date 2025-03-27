Uddhav has become the leader of ‘Aurangzeb fan club’: Maharashtra Minister

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP chief and state revenue minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Thursday shot back at Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray accusing him of abandoning Hindutva, saying that he has no right to talk about Hindutva as he has become the leader of Aurangzeb fan club.

“Hindutva is in our DNA but Uddhav Thackeray abandoned Hindutva. And now he has become the leader of Aurangzeb fan club. He left the legacy of Hindutva for power and sat at the door of Congress. That is why the people gave you your favorite job of sitting at home. Now you have no right to talk about Hindutva. BJP’s ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ is not a programme, it is a guarantee of development,” Bawankule said after Thackeray claimed that the BJP has launched ‘Saugat-e-Modi’ to lure Muslim voters with an eye on Bihar elections.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government gave the country 24 hours electricity, water, roads, houses and employment. What did Uddhav Thackeray give to the people of Maharashtra when he was the Chief Minister? While he was on the Chief Minister’s chair, he stayed at home and cut ties with his own workers. Uddhav Thackeray is not qualified to speak against PM Modi who serves the country day and night with a passion for public service,” Bawankule said.

The BJP leader further said: “Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is taking proper steps through the law to control criminals, illegal encroachers and those who promote anti-social elements. But why have these people become dear to Uddhav Thackeray now? He should first give the answers to this to the people.”

On the other hand, Shiv Sena minister Uday Samant said the party has always supported patriotic Muslims, and the same role is played by PM Modi and BJP.

“We do not support any Muslim who speaks the language of Pakistan. If PM Modi is helping the Muslims of the country, then there is nothing wrong with it. Uddhav Thackeray is afraid that the votes he got in the Lok Sabha polls due to Saugat-e-Modi will slip away, hence he is opposing ‘Saugat-e-Modi’,” he commented.