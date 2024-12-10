Manipal: Police Arrest Conman for Cheating 5-Star Hotels Across India

Udupi: The Manipal police have successfully arrested Bimsent John, a 67-year-old conman from Tamil Nadu. John had been targeting prestigious 5-star hotels across various states in India.

According to the police, John checked into the Country Inn hotel in Manipal on December 7, claiming he had a conference meeting. He had promised to pay the bill on December 9 and checked out on December 12. However, he accumulated a bill of Rs. 39,298 during his stay, which he failed to pay.

A case was registered at the Manipal police station, and an investigation was launched. The police team, led by Inspector Devraj, arrested John on December 9.

Further investigation revealed that John had been cheating several 5-star hotels across India, including those in Delhi, Maharashtra, and Kerala. He would book rooms, enjoy the facilities, and escape without paying the bills.

John, a graduate, had previously been arrested in Delhi in 1996 and served a five-year jail sentence for similar crimes. The police have found that John has 49 cases registered against him in various police stations across the country.

The Manipal police produced John before the Udupi court, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.