Padubidri: Case Filed Against SDPI Leaders for Unauthorized Protest

Udupi: A case has been filed against the leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) at the Padubidri police station for organizing an unauthorized protest, “Chalo Belagavi,” near the National Highway toll gate on Tuesday.

The protest, which was held without permission to, allegedly disrupted traffic on the national highway and caused inconvenience to commuters. The police have filed a case against SDPI leaders, including Riyaz Kadambu, Hanif Moolooru, Nooruddin Mallaru, Feroz Kanchinadka, Taufeeq Uchil, Majid Uchil, Ibrahim Kanchinadka, and others.

The case has been filed under various sections of the BNS, including 57, 189(2), 189(3), 281, 285, and 190 in Padubidiri Police Station. Further investigation is underway.



