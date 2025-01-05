Manipal Police Arrest Scooter Rider for Performing Dangerous Stunts

Manipal: A 19-year-old scooter rider, Mohammed Ashik from Aathradi, was arrested by the Manipal police for performing hazardous stunts on National Highway 169A and the District Commissioner’s Office Road. The rider was seen doing wheelies with a pillion rider, putting lives at risk.

The stunt video, posted on social media, went viral on January 4, prompting the police to take action.

Inspector Devraj T.V. led the team that arrested Ashik and seized the scooter. Ashik has been remanded to judicial custody after being produced in court.