Udipi: 25-year-old rider Dies in Road Accident

Udupi: A tragic road accident occurred on January 4 in Shivapura village, Udupi district, resulting in the death of a 25-year-old bike rider.

The deceased, identified as Rahul, was a resident of Shivapura Mursal. According to reports, a car traveling from Hebri to Shivapura collided head-on with Rahul’s bike, causing severe injuries.

Rahul was rushed to Manipal Hospital but succumbed to his injuries around 7 am on January 5. The Hebri police station has registered a case regarding the incident.