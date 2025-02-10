Manipal Police Crack Down on E-Cigarette Sales, Arrest Two

Manipal: In a swift operation, Manipal police arrested two individuals, Vasudev (42) from Udupi Santhekatte and Subrahmanya (42) from Manipal, for illegally selling banned e-cigarettes on the night of February 9.

Acting on confirmed information, the police raided a location near Manipal Coin Circle, catching Vasudev in the act of selling the prohibited items. Nine types of banned e-cigarettes were seized from him, leading to a second arrest.

Subrahmanya was apprehended at the Youth Corner shop on V.S. Acharya Road in Manipal, with 25 types of banned e-cigarettes found in his possession. The total value of the seized items is estimated at 42,100 rupees.

A case has been registered at the Manipal police station in connection with this incident.