Manipal Police Crack Down on Prostitution Racket

Manipal: Manipal police have busted a prostitution racket operating out of an apartment in Perampalli, near Manipal. Two individuals, Raghunandan (40) from Chikkamagaluru and Ameena Begum (55) from Davanagere, were arrested for allegedly running the racket.

Acting on a tip, Inspector Devraj T.V. led a team that raided the apartment, rescuing a woman from Bengaluru who was allegedly forced into prostitution. The accused were remanded to judicial custody.

The police are still searching for the main accused, Raveesh, from Hassan district. A case has been registered at the Manipal police station.