Manipal Student Drowns at Mattu Beach After Being Swept Away by Waves

Kaup: Manipal college student Veeru Rulkar, an 18-year-old hailing from Madhya Pradesh, was swept away by strong sea waves while swimming with a group of friends at Mattu Beach on September 20.

The incident occurred when a group of six students from Manipal College ventured into the waters of Mattu Beach. Eyewitness accounts indicate that local residents cautioned the students about the treacherous conditions of the sea, which is known for its strong currents and unpredictable waves. Disregarding these warnings, the students proceeded to enter the water.

Tragedy struck when Rulkar was caught in a powerful wave and quickly disappeared beneath the surface. A frantic search ensued, with local residents and law enforcement agencies joining forces in an attempt to locate the missing student.

After a period of intense searching, the body of Veeru Rulkar was recovered near the site where he was last seen. The recovery was a joint effort between local volunteers and the Kaup police, who were promptly notified of the incident and arrived at the scene to coordinate rescue efforts.

The Kaup police have initiated a formal inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the drowning. A case has been registered, and authorities are currently investigating the sequence of events that led to this unfortunate incident. The police are also expected to review safety protocols and warning systems in place at Mattu Beach to determine if any improvements can be made to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Local authorities are reiterating the importance of heeding warnings from residents and adhering to safety guidelines to ensure the well-being of beachgoers.

The body of the deceased has been transported to a local morgue, where it will be processed before being released to his family for final rites. Manipal College has yet to release an official statement, but is expected to offer condolences and support to the grieving family and fellow students.