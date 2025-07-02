Manipal: Woman Dies After Falling Under Bus While Crossing Road

Manipal: A 65-year-old woman, identified as Vinoda Sister, died on Wednesday evening after falling under a bus while crossing the national highway in front of MIT College, Ishwaranagar, Manipal.

The incident occurred as Ms. Vinoda was crossing the road towards Uppoor, after having dropped off her daughter’s children from the school bus. Reports indicate that Ms. Vinoda sustained severe injuries after being caught under the wheels of the bus.

Manipal police responded to the scene and have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the accident.