Manipur Police destroy 25 acres of poppy cultivation

Imphal: As part of the Manipur government’s ‘War on Drugs mission’ over 25 acres of Poppy cultivation were destroyed in the Tengnoupal district on Sunday, two days after a mob attacked a security team that went to destroy illegal poppy farming in Kangpokpi district, officials said.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh, who also holds the Home portfolio, said in a post on the X: Major Crackdown: 25+ Acres of Poppy Cultivation Destroyed in Tengnoupal As part of our intensified War on Drugs mission. Over 25 acres of illegal poppy plantations were successfully destroyed today at Khudei Khullen Hill range, Tengnoupal subdivision.”

“An FIR has been registered for further legal action. I commend the coordinated efforts of Tengnoupal District Police, BSF, AR, reserve line teams, Forest Department, and the executive magistrate in tackling these illicit activities,” he said.

A senior official said that the combined forces of Kangpokpi district Police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and the Executive Magistrate, under the overall supervision of the Superintendent of Police, Kangpokpi Manoj Prabhakar, attempted a poppy destruction drive in the hill range of Lhungjang Village, under Saikul Police Station on Friday.

Despite the clear intentions of the authorities to enforce the law and tackle the drug menace in the region, the drive was met with violent opposition, he said.

According to the official, a large mob armed with sticks gathered at the site, forcibly halting the operation.

“Taking advantage of the limited number of police personnel, the mob vandalised three police vehicles and threatened the personnel to stop the destruction drive. The situation quickly escalated, and a reinforcement team led by SP Kangpokpi rushed to the spot to control the mob, restore order and ensure the continuation of the destruction drive,” he said.

The official said that the operation targeted a large tract of land used for poppy cultivation, which has been identified as a key source for the production of illicit opium.

Regardless of the aggression and threat posed by the mob, the combined team remained determined to carry out the task and approximately 45 acres of illegal poppy cultivation were successfully destroyed on Friday.

An FIR has been filed at Saikul Police Station for further investigation into the incident. The government took the incident very seriously and condemned the mob violence in the strongest terms.

Strict legal action would be taken against all those involved, including Ajang Khongsai, who is linked to both the village and the incident.

The government is committed to continuing the crackdown on illicit poppy cultivation across the state and would not tolerate any attempts to obstruct efforts of the ‘War on Drugs campaign’, an official statement said.

It said that Ajang Khongsai is the President of Kuki Inpi, Manipur, an apex body of the Kuki-Zo tribals.