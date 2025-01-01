Manipur violence: Much effort made, lot remains to be done, says CM Biren Singh

Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on Wednesday while referring to the 20-month-long ethnic violence in the state said much effort has been made in this direction and yet much remains to be done.

In his New Year message, the Chief Minister said that the start of a new one is always a time for reflection and contemplation and it is so for the government machinery as well.

“The year 2024 has been a difficult year for the state. With the law and order situation yet to bring comfort to the mind, thousands continue to seek shelter in relief camps and the homes of friends and relatives. My first and foremost thought goes out to them. Have we met their expectations? Have we succeeded in giving them hope for normalcy and return to the places they once called home?”

The CM, who also holds the Home portfolio, said much effort has been made in this direction and yet a lot remains to be done.

He said that there is still anguish in the hearts of many but rest assured, the government is compassionate, neutral and long, equally, if not less, for a return to peace and the life the people of this state once enjoyed in the early days of 2023.

“Let us overcome the barriers of hatred and fear, and try once again, to give ourselves and our children, the taste of life lived through the joy of giving, and sharing of space and love. I pray that the follies of the past will guide us with the wisdom of experience,” the Chief Minister said.

Earlier, in the day he posted on his X handle, “On the occasion of the New Year, I extend my greetings to all the people of Manipur. As we welcome 2025, let us renew our commitment to peace, harmony, and progress for our state.”

CM Singh on Tuesday expressed “sorry and regret” for the unfortunate developments in the state due to the ethnic violence that started in May last year.

Addressing the media, the Chief Minister, however, said the year ends on an optimistic note and he hoped that peace and normalcy would return to the state in the New Year 2025.

He said: “I apologise to all the victims and their kin.”

“It is very unfortunate that many people have lost their loved ones, many people had to leave their homes and villages. However, considering the positive developments during the past three-four months, I hope peace and normalcy will return to the state in the New Year 2025,” CM Singh said.

Manipur has 34 to 35 different communities, he said adding, “We would live together after forgiving what already happened.

“I appeal to all the communities to live together and to make Manipur prosperous with a united effort,” the Chief Minister said.